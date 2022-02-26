Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $305.17

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.17 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 298.50 ($4.06). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.08), with a volume of 299,268 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £905.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.17.
Essentra Company Profile (LON:ESNT)
