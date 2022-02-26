Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Price Target Lowered to €110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €125.00 ($142.05) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($142.05) to €105.00 ($119.32) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.53.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

