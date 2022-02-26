Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

