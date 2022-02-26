Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Evergy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.43-$3.63 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.430-$3.630 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.55 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27.

Get Evergy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 86,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Evergy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Evergy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.