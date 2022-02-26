EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVTC opened at $41.46 on Friday. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,479,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 115.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 495,099 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

