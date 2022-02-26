Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

EVOK opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 18.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.