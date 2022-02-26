Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 3,579 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.
- On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117.50.
- On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $6,110.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $5,875.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $22,893.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,617.82.
- On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00.
Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $179.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.6% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 13.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
Read More
