Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider D Scott Coward Sells 5,815 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after buying an additional 1,767,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after buying an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after buying an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.