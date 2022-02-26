Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

