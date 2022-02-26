FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to post $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

NYSE:FDS traded up $14.70 on Monday, reaching $406.73. The stock had a trading volume of 318,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,201. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.12 and a 200 day moving average of $422.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $295.16 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

