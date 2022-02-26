FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $436.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

FDS traded up $14.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.73. 318,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $295.16 and a one year high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

