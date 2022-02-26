Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 5.7%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.63. 48,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 31,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

About Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.