Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $19.50. Farfetch shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 272,272 shares.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $12,232,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 992,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 264,231 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.