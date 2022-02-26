FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.90% of FARO Technologies worth $34,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FARO opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $998.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

