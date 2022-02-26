Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.98 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.69. 8,433,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,212. Fastly has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastly by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after acquiring an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

