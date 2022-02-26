Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Raised to €56.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €55.00 ($62.50) to €56.00 ($63.64) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FURCF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €57.00 ($64.77) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

