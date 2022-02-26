Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FHI opened at $33.15 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Federated Hermes Profile (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.