FIDELIS iM LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.