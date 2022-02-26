Financial Analysis: Trinity Capital (TRIN) and Its Competitors

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS: TRIN – Get Rating) is one of 678 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Trinity Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Trinity Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Trinity Capital pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.9% and pay out 46.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

26.3% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trinity Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $54.96 million $9.00 million 5.01 Trinity Capital Competitors $1.20 billion $48.04 million 7.19

Trinity Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Capital. Trinity Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trinity Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trinity Capital Competitors 180 707 1003 20 2.45

Trinity Capital currently has a consensus price target of $16.81, suggesting a potential downside of 3.65%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.05%. Given Trinity Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 117.60% 9.79% 5.35% Trinity Capital Competitors 47.37% -21.75% 3.91%

About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

