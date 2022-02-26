Fionnuala Hogan Purchases 26,207 Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Stock

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) insider Fionnuala Hogan acquired 26,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,917.32 ($27,087.34).

UK Commercial Property REIT stock opened at GBX 76.70 ($1.04) on Friday. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 67.40 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.79 ($1.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £996.65 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

UKCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.16) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

