First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FCNCA opened at $781.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $707.75 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $823.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $836.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

