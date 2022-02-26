First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FCNCA opened at $781.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $707.75 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $823.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $836.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $991.20.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
