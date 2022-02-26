First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Shares Down 7.1%

First Derivatives Plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 17.98 and last traded at 17.98. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut First Derivatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF)

FD Technologies Plc is a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight, and foresight to drive organizations forward. The firm is involved in the provision of a range of software and consulting services to finance, technology, retail, pharmacy, manufacturing, and energy institutions.

