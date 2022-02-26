First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.190 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $58.52. 573,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,647. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

