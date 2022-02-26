First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $12.47. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 134,417 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

