First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $12.47. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 134,417 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.
About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
