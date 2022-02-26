First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 2,265 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average of $124.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

