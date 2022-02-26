First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $405,000 Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

