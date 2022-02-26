First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 467,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

