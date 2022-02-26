First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Buys $10,007.40 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) Director James Kyle Mccurry purchased 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.49 per share, with a total value of $10,007.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Kyle Mccurry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, James Kyle Mccurry purchased 380 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $15,181.00.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

