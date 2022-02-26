First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

FMBH stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $728.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

