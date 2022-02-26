First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,607 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after purchasing an additional 425,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

