First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

FTSM stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $60.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,296 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

