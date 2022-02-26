First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Shares Up 3.1%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.71. 1,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.