First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.93

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.93 and last traded at $103.56, with a volume of 233208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 574,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,412,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,705,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,902,000.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

