Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.03. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

