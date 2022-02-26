Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.03. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.
Five Star Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.
