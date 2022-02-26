Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

FIVN opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74. Five9 has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

