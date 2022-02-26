Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $163.00. The stock had previously closed at $104.14, but opened at $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five9 shares last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 27,398 shares trading hands.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,622,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

