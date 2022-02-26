FLETA (FLETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.41 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a market capitalization of $55.41 million and $133,764.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

