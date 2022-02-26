Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

Flowserve stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

