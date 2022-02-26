Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Flowserve updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Flowserve by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

