FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

FMC has increased its dividend by 120.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FMC to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NYSE FMC opened at $117.97 on Friday. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

