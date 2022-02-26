Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.600 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.60 EPS.

FL stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

