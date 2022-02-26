Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading 2% Higher

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 644,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,000. Formidable Fortress ETF accounts for 2.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 92.12% of Formidable Fortress ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

