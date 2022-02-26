Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Xencor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 133,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

XNCR stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.