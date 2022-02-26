Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,407 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

