Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.31% of GlycoMimetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GLYC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.90. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.