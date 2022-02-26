Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 365,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 158,069 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.39 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

