Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Down to $60.40

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.40, but opened at $45.00. Freedom shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 779 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freedom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Freedom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Freedom by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the second quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

