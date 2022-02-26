Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €71.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.51 ($75.58).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME opened at €57.80 ($65.68) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €57.86 and a 200-day moving average of €60.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.