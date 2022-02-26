Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FRPT opened at $93.49 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -166.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 203,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 91,296 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Freshpet by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Freshpet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.