Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FRPT stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.84. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Freshpet by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

